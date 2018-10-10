DANKO JONES - "The Exact Time Our Song Was To Debut For All Of Toronto, I Had To Work; And Work Consisted Of Me Doing Time At A Local Porno Shop..."

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has posted the following update:

"I'm very happy to tell everyone I wrote an article for Talkhouse. Many people have written for Talkhouse - Yoko Ono, Lou Reed, Laurie Anderson, King Buzzo, Erykah Badu, Bruce LaBruce and now me!"

Check out an excerpt from the article below.

Gig Economy

The first time one of our songs made it to a radio playlist, back in 1999, it was still a pretty big deal; It was an acknowledgment from the mainstream Toronto rock ’n’ roll gatekeepers that maybe, just maybe, we were worth listening to. We had gotten word that our song “Bounce” would be spun on mainstream Toronto radio, CFNY 102.1 The Edge, during one of their late-night specialty shows. We made phone calls to industry bigwigs and scenesters letting them know to tune in. We had already started bragging to friends and family. As far as we saw it, our world was about to be set on fire.

There was only one snag. The exact time our song was to debut for all of Toronto clashed with my real world—I had to work. And work consisted of me doing time at a local porno shop. It seemed fun at first, but by the end of my first shift, I realized I was trapped in a hellhole job surrounded by lonely hearts and hairy palms. The store was called HLV Marketing located at Yonge and Wellesley in the heart of Toronto. Sure, the name itself didn’t scream porn, but it didn’t have to. The moment you walked inside your eyeballs were hit with: a). Wall-to-wall displays of explicit porn movie boxes and b). The sour scent of bleach mixed with fresh cum thanks to the jerk-off booths in the back of the store. Oh, and the non-stop audio recording of my then-boss pushing the bargain VHS porn deals, which provided an unwanted and unneeded soundtrack. Even BDSM enthusiasts would concede that this was a torture too painful to bear.

Two weeks ago, Canadian hard rock trio Danko Jones premiered the new single “We're Crazy”, the first taste of the as-yet-untitled new album they're currently recording at Vancouver's Farm Studios with producer GGGarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Biffy Clyro, Rise Against).

The group has unveiled a music video for the song, which features live and backstage footage culled from recent performances at Germany's Summer Breeze festival, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, Hollywood's legendary Viper Room and more.

"The video for our new single, 'We’re Crazy,' is a glimpse into the wild and crazy world of touring,” Jones said. “It’s non-stop, it’s rapid-fire and it's never dull.”

Danko Jones - whose namesake frontman contributed guest vocals to Volbeat's recent #1 Active Rock hit “Black Rose” - has made a name for themselves over the years as a must-see live band during memorable tours with the likes of Guns N' Roses, Motörhead and Clutch. The group will tour Europe and the United Kingdom from November 14th through December 15th and headline throughout the Western United States in February.

More information on the band's new album - which will be released in the spring via M-Theory Audio (US), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ) and AFM (rest of the world) - will be unveiled in the coming weeks.