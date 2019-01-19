DANKO JONES To Make Special NAMM Appearances On KLOS FM And At MARTY FRIEDMAN's House Of Blues Show

Special guest appearance at NAMM concert with guitar hero Marty Friedman confirmed; Live interview and acoustic performance to take place Wednesday on KLOS-FM's Jonesy's Jukebox

Next week, Danko Jones – the frontman of the acclaimed Canadian hard rock group of the same name – will make several high-profile appearances in Southern California in advance of Friday's premiere of the group's latest single, the third song to circulate in advance of the release of the group's highly anticipated new album.

On Wednesday, Danko will appear live on Los Angeles' 95.5 KLOS-FM, where he will be a featured guest on Jonesy's Jukebox, a popular program hosted by former Sex Pistol Steve Jones. There, he will give listeners the exclusive scoop on the group's new album (the title and release date of which will be announced next week) and perform acoustically.

The following day, Danko will join guitar hero Marty Friedman (formerly of Megadeth and Cacophony) during Friedman's concert at the House of Blues in Anaheim. The performance, which takes place on the opening night of the annual NAMM convention (the largest annual trade show for the musical products industry) will mark the first time the two musicians have jammed together outside of a recording studio. In 2014, Jones guested on Friedman's acclaimed album Inferno, on which he sang three songs – “Lycanthrope” (a duet of sorts with Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho), “Jasmine Cyanide” and “I Can't Relax”. A limited number of tickets are still available at HOB.com.

Prior to Thursday's concert, Danko will visit the Anaheim Convention Center to attend the NAMM show for the first time.

Two weeks later, Danko will return to the Western United States with his bandmates, bassist John "JC" Calabrese and drummer Rich Knox, to kick off a two-week headlining tour with support from Nashville Pussy and Prima Donna. A complete list of the group's upcoming shows appears below.

Danko Jones will kick off a West Coast tour in Las Vegas on February 6th. The Canadian rock trio - whose namesake frontman exudes sex appeal and charisma in spades - will headline the tour with Grammy-nominated American hard rock act Nashville Pussy as direct support and Hollywood favorites Prima Donna getting the crowds amped every night. Tickets for all shows on sale now at dankojones.com.

Tour dates:

February

6 - 172 - Las Vegas, NV (only date without Nashville Pussy)

7 - The Nile - Mesa, AZ

8 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

9 - Marty's on Newport - Tustin, CA

10 - The Observatory - San Diego, CA

13 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

14 - Discovery Ventura - Ventura, CA

15 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

16 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

17 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

19 - Wild Buffalo House - Bellingham, WA

20 - Dante's - Portland, OR

21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

The band have just released a fan-filmed composite live video for the song "Burn In Hell”. The track is a swaggering dose of garage-filtered boogie rock that serves as the second preview of the group's as-yet-untitled new album, which will be released in the spring on M-Theory Audio in the US. The song has racked up over 200,000 plays on Spotify to date.