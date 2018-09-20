DANKO JONES To Release New Single "We're Crazy" This Friday; Audio Teaser Available
September 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
Toronto rockers Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:
"That’s right! This Friday, September 21st, we’re releasing our new single 'We’re Crazy' on all digital platforms. The track is produced by GGGarth Richardson. We hope you like it!"
Danko Jones have confirmed two support acts for their upcoming European tour. The Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell will perform on the UK dates that kick off the tour, Prima Donna will be on board for the remaining dates of the tour following the UK run.
Danko Jones recently added four shows (**) to their European tour schedule. It is now as follows:
November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival
18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie **
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo **
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live
7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl **
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace
11 - Paris, France- Forum
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset **