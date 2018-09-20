DANKO JONES To Release New Single "We're Crazy" This Friday; Audio Teaser Available

September 20, 2018, 2 hours ago

news danko jones hard rock

DANKO JONES To Release New Single "We're Crazy" This Friday; Audio Teaser Available

Toronto rockers Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:

"That’s right! This Friday, September 21st, we’re releasing our new single 'We’re Crazy' on all digital platforms. The track is produced by GGGarth Richardson. We hope you like it!"

Danko Jones have confirmed two support acts for their upcoming European tour. The Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell will perform on the UK dates that kick off the tour, Prima Donna will be on board for the remaining dates of the tour following the UK run.

Danko Jones recently added four shows (**) to their European tour schedule. It is now as follows:

November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts 
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld 
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival 
18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie **
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa 
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle 
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten 
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex 
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn 
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse 
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo **
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club 
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet 
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live 
7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl **
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville 
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace 
11 - Paris, France- Forum 
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof 
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage 
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset **



Featured Audio

KORPIKLAANI – “Henkselipoika” (Nuclear Blast)

KORPIKLAANI – “Henkselipoika” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

INSURRECTION Premiere "Assassins"

INSURRECTION Premiere "Assassins"

Latest Reviews