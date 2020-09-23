DANKO JONES To Release THROAT FUNERAL Vocal Noise Project Album This Friday - "If You Like THE BEACH BOYS You're Gonna Think It Sucks"

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:

"Throat Funeral is the name of my vocal noise project. OU812112 is the name of the album. It is only being released through bandcamp.com this Friday September 25. Most of this album was recorded between 2014-2016 but mixed and mastered last year. There is no guitar on here. There are no verses, choruses or bridges on here either. I’m proud to say Tanya Tagaq, Jørgen Munkeby and Tad Doyle make guest appearances."



