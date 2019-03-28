DANKO JONES To Return To Australia For The First Time In 15 Years; Tour Dates Confirmed
March 28, 2019, an hour ago
Toronto rock trio Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:
The band recently unveiled a lyric video for the album's infectious opening track, “I'm In A Band”. Check it out below.
In addition to setting the tone perfectly for the 11-track, all-killer/no-filler A Rock Supreme, “I'm In A Band” is an autobiographical mission statement that aptly captures front man Danko Jones' limitless passion for all things rock from its opening words: "I'm in a band, and I love it / All I want to do is play my guitar and rock and roll." The song can now be streamed below, or on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms.
A Rock Supreme, which was produced by GGGarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rise Against, Biffy Clyro), is due out April 26 via M-Theory Audio (U.S.), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ) and AFM (rest of the world).
The album can be pre-ordered on CD or limited-edition ice blue gatefold vinyl here. Digital pre-orders include four instant downloads - “I'm In A Band”, “We're Crazy”, “Burn In Hell” and “Dance Dance Dance”.
A Rock Supreme tracklisting:
"I'm In A Band"
"I Love Love"
"We're Crazy"
"Dance Dance Dance"
"Lipstick City"
"Fists Up High"
"Party"
"You Got Today"
"That Girl"
"Burn In Hell"
"You Can't Keep Us Down"
"I'm In A Band" lyric video:
“Dance Dance Dance" video:
"We're Crazy" video:
"Burn In Hell" video:
Lineup:
Danko Jones on guitar, vocals
John “J.C.” Calabrese on bass
Rich Knox on drums