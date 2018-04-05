DANKO JONES To Sign New Book At Rock'N'Con In London, Ontario; DEE SNIDER, PETER CRISS And CHERIE CURRIE To Make Appearances

Following is a brief update from Toronto rocker Danko Jones

"I will be speaking at the Rock'N'Con in London, Ontario on June 10th, talking about and signing my upcoming Feral House book, I've Got Something To Say. Come on out because it’ll be kinda nuts. Plus, Peter Criss, Cherrie Currie and Dee Snider will be there too! More details at Rock'N'Con."

Fron the Rock'N'Con organizers:

"Enter Rock'N'Con, a show environment that celebrates rock and roll culture by cranking up the awesome all the way to freakin' eleven! At this first of it's kind show you will immerse yourself in everything that rocks, from the music to the merch, vintage guitars and rare vinyl, stories from the road and autographs from your favorite Rock Stars. Spend the day shopping for collectibles, mingling with like-minded music fans and taking part in rockin' presentations and attractions. Attend specially curated concerts in the evening including the official after party featuring R'n'C guests taking to the stage providing a rare opportunity to get up close to huge rockstars in an intimate venue. This is the weekend to rock them all! Part Concert, Part Convention, All Rock!"

Danko has posted a brief unboxing video for I've Got Something To Say, which can be viewed below.