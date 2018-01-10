DANKO JONES Uploads Gear Talk (Part 2); Video

Part 2 of Canadian rocker Danko Jones' new video series, Gear Talk, is available for streaming below. Watch Danko talk about guitars and find out about his guitar arsenal and the secrets behind his gear, including pedals, strings and picks. The video was produced and directed by Rich Knox.

Danko recently checked in with the following:

"I love playing Orange amplifiers. Watch this video of me giving an Orange amplifier tutorial."

