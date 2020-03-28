DANKO JONES - "You Can Be Your Cowboy Rebel Self When This Is All Done"
March 28, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with a reminder that the best way to cope with the Coronavirus pandemic is self-isolation:
- STAY INSIDE - KEEP 6 feet (2 metres) away - STAY AWAY FROM THE ELDERLY, EXCEPT TO GIVE THEM FOOD & SUPPLIES - WASH YOUR HANDS You can be your cowboy rebel self when this is all done but for now let’s respect these simple rules and we’ll all get over this together. This Below The Belt album reconfiguration was the work of @koelschfrommars #flattenthecurve #belowthebelt @nealbrothers @peterneal1
Danko Jones recently issued the following update:
"Unfortunately, the recent spread of the Coronavirus has made it impossible for us to begin our UK / Ireland tour. Luckily, we have managed to re-schedule a majority of these shows for the fall instead and the new dates are as follows:
October
28 - Thekla - Bristol, UK
29 - Underworld - London, UK
30 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
31 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK
November
2 - King Tuts - Glasgow, UK
3 - Cluny - Newcastle, UK
5 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Great Yarmouth, UK
Already purchased tickets remain valid for the new shows. If you can’t make it on the new dates then please contact your ticket vendor for a refund. Our shows in Belfast, Dublin and Birmingham that were scheduled between March 24th - 26th are unfortunately cancelled. Please contact your ticket vendor for a refund.
As you know, this is out of our control and we waited to see if there was any other way to avoid a cancellation / postponement. Our sincere apologies to everyone who had made plans to attend the shows.
Thanks for understanding and stay healthy."