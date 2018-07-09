DANZIG - 30th Anniversary US Dates For Halloween Week Announced

As part of the Danzig 30 Year Anniversary Special, live dates for Halloween week 2018 have been added for the US. The short tour will end in Irvine, CA. with a big Halloween bash. These will be the last Danzig live dates for a while as he will be concentrating on other projects which will be revealed at a later date.

Danzig Halloween 2018 US Tour Dates:

October

24 - Portland, OR - Roseland

25 - Seattle, WA - Sodo

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

28 - TBA (on July 25th)

31 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

November

1 - Albuquerqe, NM - El Rey Theatre

3 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Prior to the aforementioned US Halloween Tour, Danzig will be performing a limited number of special shows in Europe in August, including shows in Glasgow (August 6th) and London (August 7th). These will be his only UK appearances of 2018. Paradise Lost will support. Check out a video trailer below.

Danzig 2018 European / UK Tour Dates:

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

7 - London, England - Brixton Academy

9 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

10 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

11 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

Danzig's new book, Hidden Lyrics Of The Left Hand Volume II will be available this August. Each song lyric is of course accompanied by an illustration from incredible artist Simon Bisley. You can order it at your local comic or indie record shop, or from the Verotik-World eBay store.