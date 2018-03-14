DANZIG Announces European Summer Tour

2018 marks the incredible 30 year anniversary for Danzig. To commemorate the occasion, Danzig will be performing a limited number of special shows in Europe in August.

The run begins August 2nd at Wacken Open Air, where Danzig will headline one of the main stages, and includes stops in the UK, Germany, Luxembourg and Czech Republic. Danzig will complete their touring run with a headline performance at Brutal Assault Festival on August 11th in Jaromer, Czech Republic.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

7 - London, England - Brixton Academy

9 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

10 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

11 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault