DANZIG Announces Special Limited Edition 7” Vinyl Companion To His ELVIS Tribute

When metal singer Glenn Danzig unveiled his long-awaited full-length tribute to the King of Rock N’ Roll, Elvis Presley, one of the most anticipated music releases of 2020, fans and critics alike swooned.

And now fans are being rewarded with the release of a very special, limited edition 7” vinyl featuring Danzig’s unforgettable version of "Always On My Mind" as the A-side, plus an extra thrilling treat in the form of an unreleased “alternate vocal” version of the powerful ballad “Loving Arms” on the B-side.

The 7” will be available in four versions: classic retro black, purple, black & white starburst, and a unique leopard print picture vinyl that may very well melt turntables with its unbelievable amount of coolness. If the leopard print version of the full-length album, now regarded as a high-end collector’s item, is any guide, this version of the 7” print version will soon be the hot ticket item of 2020.

Danzig had this to say about the release, “I always wanted to do leopard print vinyl as no one to my knowledge has ever done it before. I showed a mockup to Brian [Perera] at Cleopatra and he loved it, so we went with it. Needless to say, we’re both happy that fans are digging it as they’re selling out very quickly.”

