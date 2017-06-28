DANZIG Announces Tour With CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
June 28, 2017, an hour ago
Danzig will hit the road in September with Corrosion Of Conformity before Danzig’s date at Riot Fest on September 16th in Chicago, IL where they will play their ground-breaking album, Danzig III: How The Gods Kill live from start to finish. It is unknown if the band will do the same on these dates before the Riot Fest show.
Dates:
September
7 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
8 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
9 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
11 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
12 – Lewiston, KY – Artpark Amphitheater
14 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
2017 marks the 25th anniversary of Danzig III: How The Gods Kill; it was originally released in 1992 on Def American Recordings.
"How The Gods Kill":
"Bodies":
"Dirty Black Summer":