DANZIG Announces Tour With CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

Danzig will hit the road in September with Corrosion Of Conformity before Danzig’s date at Riot Fest on September 16th in Chicago, IL where they will play their ground-breaking album, Danzig III: How The Gods Kill live from start to finish. It is unknown if the band will do the same on these dates before the Riot Fest show.

Dates:

September

7 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

9 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

11 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

12 – Lewiston, KY – Artpark Amphitheater

14 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of Danzig III: How The Gods Kill; it was originally released in 1992 on Def American Recordings.

"How The Gods Kill":

"Bodies":

"Dirty Black Summer":