DANZIG - Black Laden Crown Breaks Billboard Top 20
June 9, 2017, 7 minutes ago
Danzig's new album, Black Laden Crown, made it's debut at #20 this week on Billboard's Top 100. It also debuted in Germany at #35.
"Thanks to all the Danzig devoted and die-hards for such great news. Feels like when How The Gods Kill broke Billboard's Top 20 exactly 25 years ago," says Glenn Danzig.
Black Laden Crown tracklisting:
“Black Laden Crown”
“Eyes Ripping Fire”
“Devil On Hwy 9”
“Last Ride”
“The Witching Hour”
“But A Nightmare”
“Skulls & Daisies”
“Blackness Falls”
“Pull The Sun”
“Last Ride”:
“Devil On Hwy 9”:
In live news, Danzig will be performing at Sweden's Bravalla Festival on June 29th,
and at Finland's Provinssi Rock Festival on July 1st. No other dates - anywhere in the world - have been confirmed yet, although more are expected tba.