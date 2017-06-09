DANZIG - Black Laden Crown Breaks Billboard Top 20

Danzig's new album, Black Laden Crown, made it's debut at #20 this week on Billboard's Top 100. It also debuted in Germany at #35.

"Thanks to all the Danzig devoted and die-hards for such great news. Feels like when How The Gods Kill broke Billboard's Top 20 exactly 25 years ago," says Glenn Danzig.

Black Laden Crown tracklisting:

“Black Laden Crown”

“Eyes Ripping Fire”

“Devil On Hwy 9”

“Last Ride”

“The Witching Hour”

“But A Nightmare”

“Skulls & Daisies”

“Blackness Falls”

“Pull The Sun”

“Last Ride”:

“Devil On Hwy 9”:

In live news, Danzig will be performing at Sweden's Bravalla Festival on June 29th,

and at Finland's Provinssi Rock Festival on July 1st. No other dates - anywhere in the world - have been confirmed yet, although more are expected tba.