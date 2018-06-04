DANZIG - Hidden Lyrics Volume II Due In August

Danzig's new book, Hidden Lyrics Of The Left Hand Volume II will be available this August. Each song lyric is of course accompanied by an illustration from incredible artist Simon Bisley. You can order it at your local comic or indie record shop, or from the Verotik-World eBay store.

2018 marks the incredible 30 year anniversary for Danzig. To commemorate the occasion, Danzig will be performing a limited number of special shows in Europe in August. A trailer for the UK dates - August 6th in Glasgow, Scotland and the 7th in London, England - can be seen below.

The run begins August 2nd at Wacken Open Air, where Danzig will headline one of the main stages, and includes stops in the UK, Germany, Luxembourg and Czech Republic. Danzig will complete their touring run with a headline performance at Brutal Assault Festival on August 11th in Jaromer, Czech Republic.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

7 - London, England - Brixton Academy

9 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

10 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

11 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault