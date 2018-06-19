DANZIG Launches New Video Trailer For 2018 UK Tour Dates

2018 marks the 30th anniversary for Danzig. To commemorate the occasion, Danzig will be performing a limited number of special shows in Europe in August 2018, including shows in Glasgow (August 6th) and London (August 7th). These will be his only UK appearances of 2018. Paradise Lost will support. Check out a new video trailer below.

Danzig's new book, Hidden Lyrics Of The Left Hand Volume II will be available this August. Each song lyric is of course accompanied by an illustration from incredible artist Simon Bisley. You can order it at your local comic or indie record shop, or from the Verotik-World eBay store.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

7 - London, England - Brixton Academy

9 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

10 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

11 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault