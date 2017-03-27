DANZIG, MARDUK, VENOM INC. BELPHEGOR, DEVILDRIVER, FEAR FACTORY And Others Confirmed For Blackest Of The Black Festival; Video Trailer

This year's edition of the Blackest Of The Black festival, curated by Glenn Danzig, is set for May 26th - 27th at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California. Danzig will headline on May 27th.

Acts confirmed for the festival include: Danzig, Ministry, Suicidal Tendencies, Atreyu, Corrosion Of Conformity, Vamps, Marduk, Suicide Silence, Venom Inc., DevilDriver, Fear Factory, Belphegor, Discharge, Combichrist, Butcher Babies, 3Teeth, Ghoul, and Ritual.

More details will be revealed later today at this location.

Glenn Danzig recently confirmed the title and release date of first Danzig album of all new material since 2010’s Deth Red Sabaoth.

Titled Black Laden Crown, the new album will include 50 minutes of long awaited new music, and will be released on May 12th on Evilive/Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Check out the album artwork below, and stay tuned for more details.

This June also marks the 25th anniversary of Danzig III: How The Gods Kill, the first Danzig album to crack Billboard's Top 30 and the first Danzig album produced by Glenn Danzig himself. In honor of this occasion, Danzig will be doing a select handful of shows this summer and will perform many songs from that album.