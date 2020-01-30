DANZIG, MERCYFUL FATE, EMPEROR, DOWN, And Many More Confirmed For Psycho Las Vegas 2020

From August 14 - 16, 2020, Psycho Las Vegas will take over the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Danzig, Mercyful Fate, and Emperor have been named as the three headliners for this year's edition of Psycho Las Vegas. Of special note, Danzig will be be playing their second album, II: Lucifuge, live in its entirety.

Other confirmed bands include: Blue Oyster Cult, Down, Mayhem, Satyricon, Obituary, Watain, Katatonia, At The Gates, Exhorder, Eyehategod, Immolation, Crowbar, Pig Destroyer, and many more.

Over 70 artists from around the world will perform at Psycho Las Vegas 2020.The official event poster is pictured below. Further details, including ticket information, can be found at vivapsycho.com.