DANZIG - New Video Trailer Posted For Blackest Of The Black Festival

This year marks the first Blackest Of The Black Destination Festival. The brainchild of Glenn Danzig, the event not only serves as a music festival, but as a cultural experience: an escape. A video trailer for the event can be seen below:

Coming to Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA in Orange County on Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 26th and Saturday, May 27th, Blackest Of The Black will host two music stages, curated by Danzig, with performances by some of the heaviest acts around including Danzig, Ministry, Suicidal Tendencies, Atreyu, Vamps, and many more. The festival will be hosted by Full Metal Jackie and will feature camping, along with a number of sinister attractions including Castle Danzig - a fully immersive walkthrough experience of agony, ecstasy and more, all based on the music and graphic novels of Glenn Danzig.

Glenn Danzig says, “I first started Blackest in the early 2000s and finally my full vision is being realized. Get ready for sensory overload, from films to comics to Castle Danzig. This is going to be the real Blackest Of The Black."

The music lineup for Blackest Of The Black is as follows:

Friday, May 26th: Suicidal Tendencies, Corrosion of Conformity, Suicide Silence, Discharge, Belphegor, Butcher Babies, 3 Teeth, and more to be announced.

Saturday, May 27th: Danzig, Ministry, Vamps, Atreyu, Venom Inc, DevilDriver, Fear Factory, Marduk, Combichrist, Ghoul, Ritual, and more to be announced.

In addition to the outstanding musical lineup, Blackest Of The Black will feature a slew of attractions including a Verotik/Comic Con area, a roaming freak show filled with contortionists, demons, and more, thrill rides, and a Sugar Skull Contest. The main attraction, Castle Danzig, is an interactive walk through with a number of activations. Within the vicinity of the eerie castle and courtyard, attendees will find a sacrifice altar, bondage stage, suspension stage, electro stage, blood bath, a padded cell, stocks, cage dancers, and more.

Information on tickets, VIP packages, camping and more can be found at BlackestFest.com. Discounted 2-day Early Bird Tickets start at $66.66 plus parking and fees, while supplies last. Early Bird Single-day Friday tickets start at $39.00, and single-day Saturday tickets start at $49.00. Tent, Tent and Car, and RV camping spaces are available.

Camping is the easiest and most relaxing way for fans to immerse themselves at the Blackest Of The Black Festival. They can wake up just a short distance from the festival gates and stumble “home” after the show.

The campground check-in will begin at 2 PM on Friday, May 26th. The proximity of the campground to the venue will allow campers to walk to and from the festival grounds freely while event doors are open.

Camping spots are very limited, offering Tent only, Tent and Car, and dry RV camping spaces. Campground amenities include complimentary showers and restrooms, general store, food and beverage for sale, as well as games and activities.

Prices are $125 for Tent camping and $199 for Tent and Car camping. Up to four festivalgoers can stay in one camping spot. Prices for dry hook up RV are $249 and up to six festivalgoers can stay in one RV.

*Festival admission is not included with camping spots.

A limited number of Friday/Saturday VIP packages will also be available for purchase for those over 21 years of age.

VIP Lounge packages for each day are $129 for Friday and $149 for Saturday, plus parking and fees. This includes admission for 1 to the selected day of the festival; a commemorative laminate; and access to the VIP Lounge, which will feature a VIP cash bar, access to a VIP viewing area near the front of the stage, VIP restrooms, cash food trucks, and comfortable areas to sit and relax.

Friday Meet & Greet VIP packages are $199 for Friday only and include admission for 1 to the Friday date of the festival; a meet & greet with the Friday artists; a commemorative laminate; access to a VIP viewing area near the main stage; and access to the VIP Lounge, which will feature a VIP cash bar, VIP restrooms, cash food trucks, and comfortable areas to sit and relax.

Saturday “Not Of This World” Ultimate VIP packages are available for Saturday only for $399. This includes admission for 1 to the Saturday date of the festival; an exclusive meet & greet with Glenn Danzig; a limited edition Blackest Of The Black poster; a commemorative laminate; a merchandise voucher good for one Blackest Of The Black festival t-shirt; access to a VIP viewing area near the main stage; and access to the VIP Lounge, which will feature a VIP cash bar, VIP restrooms, cash food trucks, and comfortable areas to sit and relax.