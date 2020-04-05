DANZIG Sings ELVIS Live Performances To Be Rescheduled; Album Tracklisting Revealed

As per the Governor of California, there can be no public gatherings until further notice (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Both Danzig Sings Elvis performances for San Francisco (originally April 17 at Bimbo's 365 Club) and Los Angeles (originally April 22 at Roosevelt Hotel Grand Ballroom) will be rescheduled for either late June or July. Please hang on to your tickets if you still wish to attend these two Sold Out performances.

You can currently pre-order either the CD or Limited Edition Black Vinyl of Danzig Sings Elvis now. The CD release date is April 17, with the vinyl being issued a week later on April 24; both formats via Evilive / Cleopatra Records. The artwork and tracklisting can be seen below.

"Is It So Strange"

"One Night"

"Lonely Blue Boy"

"First In Line"

"Baby Let’s Play House"

"Love Me"

"Pocket Full Of Rainbows"

"Fever"

"When It Rains It Really Pours"

"Always On My Mind"

"Loving Arms"

"Like A Baby"

"Girl Of My Best Friend"

"Young And Beautiful"

The brand new studio album from punk / metal icon and powerhouse vocalist Glenn Danzig paying tribute to his idol and inspiration, Elvis Presley!

Features 14 unforgettable interpretations of well-known Elvis classics and unheralded deep cuts that will thrill fans of both of these kings of rock music.

Highlights include Danzig’s sinister take on “Fever” and a truly haunting version of “Always On My Mind”.

Danzig is no stranger to working with American music royalty, having written songs for both Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison.