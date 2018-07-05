DANZIG To Announce 30th Anniversary North American Dates For Halloween Week

2018 marks Danzig's 30th anniversary. As part of the celebrations, special live dates for Halloween week 2018 will be announced this Monday (July 9th). The short tour will end in Southern California with a big Halloween bash.

These will be the last Danzig live dates for awhile as he will be concentrating on other projects which will be revealed at a later date. Stay tuned.

Danzig will be performing a limited number of special shows in Europe in August, including shows in Glasgow (August 6th) and London (August 7th). These will be his only UK appearances of 2018. Paradise Lost will support. Check out a video trailer below.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

4 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

7 - London, England - Brixton Academy

9 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

10 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

11 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

Danzig's new book, Hidden Lyrics Of The Left Hand Volume II will be available this August. Each song lyric is of course accompanied by an illustration from incredible artist Simon Bisley. You can order it at your local comic or indie record shop, or from the Verotik-World eBay store.