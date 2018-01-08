DANZIG To Perform Special 30th Anniversary Shows In The US And Europe
January 8, 2018, an hour ago
Danzig will celebrate their 30th anniversary with some special dates in the US and Europe. A message from Glenn Danzig follows:
"2018 marks the incredible 30 year anniversary for Danzig, and to commemorate the occasion, Danzig will be performing a limited number of special shows here in the US & Europe. We will keep you updated as we get info... Stay tuned!"
Danzig released their new album, Black Laden Crown, last May via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.
Black Laden Crown tracklisting:
“Black Laden Crown”
“Eyes Ripping Fire”
“Devil On Hwy 9”
“Last Ride”
“The Witching Hour”
“But A Nightmare”
“Skulls & Daisies”
“Blackness Falls”
“Pull The Sun”
“Last Ride” video: