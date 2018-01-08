DANZIG To Perform Special 30th Anniversary Shows In The US And Europe

Danzig will celebrate their 30th anniversary with some special dates in the US and Europe. A message from Glenn Danzig follows:

"2018 marks the incredible 30 year anniversary for Danzig, and to commemorate the occasion, Danzig will be performing a limited number of special shows here in the US & Europe. We will keep you updated as we get info... Stay tuned!"

Danzig released their new album, Black Laden Crown, last May via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Black Laden Crown tracklisting:

“Black Laden Crown”

“Eyes Ripping Fire”

“Devil On Hwy 9”

“Last Ride”

“The Witching Hour”

“But A Nightmare”

“Skulls & Daisies”

“Blackness Falls”

“Pull The Sun”

“Last Ride” video: