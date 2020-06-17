DANZIG To Release “Always On My Mind” 7” Single

Guesting on Nights With Alice Cooper show, Danzig spoke about his tribute album, Danzig Sings Elvis and the plans to release a 7” single from the album featuring his cover of “Always On My Mind”.

The brand new studio album from punk / metal icon and powerhouse vocalist, Glenn Danzig, pays tribute to his idol and inspiration, Elvis Presley.

Danzig Sings Elvis features 14 unforgettable interpretations of well-known Elvis classics and unheralded deep cuts that will thrill fans of both of these kings of rock music.

Speaking with Billboard, reveals that Danzig Sings Elvis may not be a major selling point for Danzig fans.

“This is not my metal hard-rock band,” he emphasizes. “I pretty much did this as a vanity project for myself. I couldn’t wait to sing these songs. Some people will like it, and some won’t. I’m fine with that, but a lot of people that have heard it are digging it, which is great.”

“Elvis was an incredible singer and performer, and his range was insane,” says Danzig while chatting on the phone from his Los Angeles home. “And he’s still huge.”

Read the complete interview at Billboard.com.

You can currently order either the CD or Limited Edition Black Vinyl of Danzig Sings Elvis now. Both formats are out now via Evilive / Cleopatra Records.

Tracklisting:

"Is It So Strange"

"One Night"

"Lonely Blue Boy"

"First In Line"

"Baby Let’s Play House"

"Love Me"

"Pocket Full Of Rainbows"

"Fever"

"When It Rains It Really Pours"

"Always On My Mind"

"Loving Arms"

"Like A Baby"

"Girl Of My Best Friend"

"Young And Beautiful"

"One Night":

"Always On My Mind":