DARK ANGEL’s Ron Rinehart Talks Possible New Album – “If All Of Us Could Get In The Same Place For A Certain Amount Of Time, It Would Be Something That Is Easy To Do”

In a new interview with The Aquraian , Dark Angel vocalist Ron Rinehart talked about a possible new album from the thrash metal legends. Their last album was 1991’s Time Does Not Heal.

Rinehart said, “You know, I honestly feel this, if all of us could get in the same place for a certain amount of time. It would be something that is easy to do. That being said it’s hard to get the world’s greatest drummer who travels with everybody, Gonz (Mike Gonzalez, bass) in New Mexico, and me here in Washington. We have a lot of great ideas and awesome riffs. Every time I hear a new riff I just get super excited. I would rather wait and have something be amazing, than rush and have something be crap.

“Now that it is so highly anticipated it really is going to be nerve-wracking putting it out. I am always constantly singing whether we are doing something or not. For me I always look at as being a prize fighter. You always need to have your instrument ready and for me my instrument is my voice so I always want to be ready to go. If the band says we need to do this now. I don’t want to be the guy to nix that. I always want to be ready. This will be all new material.”

On the craziest Dark Angel concert he performed in, “I’ll go with Philadelphia Empire Club. We were on tour with Death. Death went on and Rick (Rozz) and Chuck (Schuldiner) go off stage and go, ‘Good luck.’ I was thinking is the crowd really crazy. This should be fun. Chuck goes, ‘It’s freakin’ crazy out there, I was scared.’ I’m like this is going to be nuts. The stage was coming apart. It was about a six-foot-high stage. The sections were coming apart because they tried to close the doors. People broke through the glass. It was sold out.

“The police tell us we aren’t going on stage. We’re laughing and say, ‘We’re going on stage.’ They say you go on stage you might be arrested. OK we’ll be arrested. If we aren’t going on stage now we might as well sell our gear and quit for something like this. That’s weak. We all do the handshake and go great show. We’ll see each other in jail. We’re going let’s do this! We go out and they start the set. It was getting crazy like they said. There were so many people on stage. It looked like an airport, there were arrival and departure left and right. I am trying to be air traffic control, come on this way and leave this way. Let’s get some order to this chaos. There were people running circles around the guitar players. The stage was coming apart. At that point there were six-eight-inch gaps in the stage. You really had to be mindful where you are walking so you don’t fall through.

“By the time the set was over the police go, ‘That’s the guy!’ I look behind me to see if someone was in back of me. Then they start trying to drag me out. Scott Givens was our manager at the time. Scott goes, ‘I am not leaving your side.’ They were trying to drag me out. I tell the police, ‘You try and drag me out, we are in Philadelphia, these people are going to riot. If you let me go they will disperse. We’ll hang out and drink some beers. Take me, this place was sold out, there are a lot of crazy people here, this ain’t gonna fair well for you guys. Look at the numbers here and the ratio, the proportion is not going to be on your side at all…’ People start throwing stuff. I go, ‘Look see, it’s already starting.’ The cop goes, ‘And they will calm down if we let you go?’ I reply, ‘Somewhat yeah, a little bit. This may take a minute or two. They are pretty fired up.’ They end up letting me go and right when they did I held my hands up in the air and the crowd started cheering.”