DARK AVENGER Sign With Rockshots Records; New Album Announced; “The Beloved Bones” Lyric Video Streaming

Rockshots Records has announced the signing of the prog/power metal band Dark Avenger.

The new album The Beloved Bones: Hell is eleven mental stages someone might go through when living a constant uncomfortable situation ("Hell Is Repetition") among many others which we inadvertently allow to come into our lives.

The Beloved Bones: Hell was produced, recorded and mixed by the guitarist Glauber Oliveira and mastered by the renowned Tony Lindgren at Fascination Studios in Sweden. The new chapter is set to be released on September 1st via Rockshots Records on all the major record and digital stores.

First lyric video “The Beloved Bones” is streaming below: