DARK DIVINITY Release "Set In Stone" Single; Music Video Streaming

New Zealand-based melodic death metal band, Dark Divinity, presents their new single and music video, "Set In Stone".

The single is the band’s first release to feature new vocalist Jolene Tempest, and is accompanied by a video clip filmed and directed by Amber Beaton.

The opening line, ‘Violence, Chaos, Brutality, Hate and Despair’, sets the stage for the onslaught to follow. Clocking in at nearly 4 minutes and replete with aggressive, hook-laden riffing, double kicks, blast beats & screamed vocals, the track is a nod to early Scandinavian pioneers of the melodic death metal genre.

The video clip features an energetic basement performance by the band, with a cloaked & masked Jolene appearing as a demonic blind oracle.

Formed only a year ago, the band have already made a mark on the underground metal scene, with highlights including playing support for The Black Dahlia Murder and Psycroptic, going viral with an accidental phallic t-shirt, and drawing praise around the web for their August 2018 single "Exegesis".

The recent lineup change marks a new era for Dark Divinity, with Jolene bringing a new and exciting dynamic to the band and a horde of her own fans.

