DARK EMBRACE Unleash "Let The Blind To See" Video

Dark Embrace have launched a new video from their last album The Call Of The Wolves. The chosen song for this new video is "Let The Blind To See"; it can be viewed below:

The Call Of The Wolves was released in November 2017 via German label 7 Hard Records. The album featured the participation of Snowy Shaw (King Diamond, Sabaton) behind the drum kit. The recording sessions took place in Sweden and Spain, with the mastering done by well-known Swedish producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amorphis) at Fascination Street Studios.

The album is adorned with artwork created by Gustavo Sazes (Arch Enemy, Morbid Angel).

In live news, the next Dark Embrace show is August 9th at Vagos Metal Fest in Portugal, where the band will be sharing the stage with Cradle Of Filth, Kamelot, and Suicidal Tendencies among others.

For further details, visit Dark Embrace on Facebook.