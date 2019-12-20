DARK FORTRESS Streaming New Song "Pulling At Threads"; Spectres From The Old World Release Shows Announced

Venerated black metal specialists, Dark Fortress, return with a new album, Spectres From The Old World, on February 28 via Century Media Records.

After a six-year gap, Germany’s darkest sons continue where Venereal Dawn (2014) left off conceptually. Morean (vocals) explains: “Together with the rest of the human race, the protagonist reincarnated as a disembodied creature of pure light in ‘On Fever’s Wings’, the last song of Venereal Dawn. The new album attempts to draw a picture of such a mind’s perspective on life - reincarnating as pure, massless energy. The narrator has become the fabric of the universe itself. This is where heavy physics and string theory come in.”

For a first taste check out a semi-static clip for the song “Pulling At Threads”:

Morean further elaborates on “Pulling At Threads”: “As mankind’s destructive tendencies start turning on itself, the subdued world around it breathes a sigh of relief. Humans erect monument after monument to their own greatness, but fail to see the erosion caused by their own greed, jealousy and small-mindedness. Nature leans back and watches as the human empires start crumbling from within. Thus, as one tiny thread that keeps civilization together after another breaks and disintegrates, the problem starts solving itself.”

Spectres From The Old World is more direct, more aggressive than its predecessors. At no time in Dark Fortress’ history have they reached so far out into the darkness, only to find the domine of astronomy non-existent, the end merely an end. Recorded, engineered, mixed, and mastered by V. Santura at Woodshed Studios throughout 2019, Spectres From The Old World marks an important milestone in Dark Fortress’ journey along actual and spiritual left-hand paths.

Spectres From The Old World can be pre-ordered in various formats, here.

Tracklisting:

"Nascence" (Intro)

"Coalescence"

"The Spider In The Web"

"Spectres From The Old World"

"Pali Aike"

"Pazuzu"

"Isa"

"Pulling At Threads"

"In Deepest Time"

"Penrose Procession" (Interlude)

"Swan Song"

"Nox Irae"

The band have confirmed the following shows a month after Spectres From The Old World is released. Morean comments: “To celebrate the release of our eighth studio album Spectres From The Old World, we are happy to announce a handful of release shows next spring in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. More dates later in the year to come. Hope to see you there!”

March

26 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

27 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

28 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

29 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

Other live dates:

April

11 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival

May

24 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

June

27-28 - Los Angeles, CA - California Deathfest

July

23 - Drevenice Reviste, Slovakia - Gothoom Festival

28 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

Lineup:

Santura - guitars

Phenex - keys

Seraph - drums

Morean - vocals

Asvargr - guitars