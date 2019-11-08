DARK FORTRESS Streaming “When 1000 Crypts Awake” From Upcoming Stab Wounds Reissue

On November 22, 2019, the classic third album of German black metallers Dark Fortress, Stab Wounds (2004), will be reissued on Century Media Records. Today, another track from this album is being released, guitarist and producer V. Santura comments:

“While we are currently doing the final touches to our forthcoming new album Spectres From The Old World, we would like to remind you of the Stab Wounds reissue, which will be released in November! So listen to the remastered version of ‘When 1000 Crypts Awake’, which is the song of Stab Wounds and still regularly a part of our live set, one of our all-time favourites!”

Stab Wounds will be released as Gatefold 2LP, Limited Edition CD Digipak and digital album. Strictly limited silver vinyl (100 copies) and transparent blue (200 copies) are available at the Century Media Store, here.

Order/stream/download here.

Stab Wounds tracklisting:

"Iconoclasm Omega"

"Self Mutilation"

"Stab Wounds"

"When 1000 Crypts Awake"

"Despise the 'Living'"

"A Midnight Poem"

"Rest in Oblivion"

"Vanitas... No Horizons"

"Like a Somnambulist in Daylight's Fire"

"Sleep!"

"Endtime"

"When 1000 Crypts Awake":

“Despise The ‘Living’":

Dark Fortress are:

Morean - Vocals

V. Santura - Guitars

Asvargr - Guitars

Phenex - Keyboards

Seraph - Drums