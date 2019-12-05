DARK FORTRESS To Release Spectres From The Old World Album In February; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Venerated black metal specialists, Dark Fortress, return with a new album, Spectres From The Old World. After a six-year gap, Germany’s darkest sons continue where Venereal Dawn (2014) left off conceptually - the birth-death lifecycle of the universe as told by spacetime - but are expanding Dark Fortress’ musical horizons by descending faster and with spiteful intent into the cosmic abyss. Indeed, Spectres From The Old World is more direct, more aggressive than its predecessors.

At no time in Dark Fortress’ history have they reached so far out into the darkness, only to find the domine of astronomy non-existent, the end merely an end. Recorded, engineered, mixed, and mastered by V. Santura at Woodshed Studios throughout 2019, Spectres From The Old World marks an important milestone in Dark Fortress’ journey along actual and spiritual left-hand paths. Glimpse into the endless black of the universe on Spectres From The Old World.

Spectres From The Old World is scheduled for a worldwide release on February 28 via Century Media Records.

Tracklisting:

"Nascence" (Intro)

"Coalescence"

"The Spider In The Web"

"Spectres From The Old World"

"Pali Aike"

"Pazuzu"

"Isa"

"Pulling At Threads"

"In Deepest Time"

"Penrose Procession" (Interlude)

"Swan Song"

"Nox Irae"

Live dates:

April

11 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival

May

24 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

June

27-28 - Los Angeles, CA - California Deathfest

July

23 - Drevenice Reviste, Slovakia - Gothoom Festival

Lineup:

Santura - guitars

Phenex - keys

Seraph - drums

Morean - vocals

Asvargr - guitars