DARK FUNERAL Announce Lineup Change; Drummer NILS ‘DOMINATOR’ FJELLSTROEM Taking “Much Needed Timeout” (Video)

Swedish black metal masters, Dark Funeral, have just announced that they are parting ways with their drummer, Nils "Dominator" Fjellstroem.

Lord Ahriman comments: “We must sadly inform you that we have agreed to let Nils ‘Dominator’ Fjellstroem take a much needed timeout from the band to handle personal matters. We of course wish him the best!

“Yet the world keeps turning and so Dark Funeral will stride on. We have hired an extremely talented drummer that will fill in Nils’ position until further notice. Jalomaah will make his live debut with us today, Friday, November 10th, at Aalborg Metal Festival in Denmark. All scheduled shows and tours will take place as planned! Stay tuned for further announcements!

“2018 will be an epic year as we have two celebrations to make, our classic album Vobiscum Satanas turns 20 years old and Dark Funeral celebrate 25 years as a band. More news to follow, stay tuned!”