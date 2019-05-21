DARK FUNERAL - Live Video From Oakland Show On Devastation Of The Nation Tour Available
May 21, 2019, 2 hours ago
Capital Chaos TV has posted footage of Dark Funeral performing live in Oakland, CA on May 18th at the Oakland Metro Operahouse. This was the second date on the Devastation Of The Nation tour.
Dark Funeral Belphegor is currently on a co-headlining tour alongside Belphegor. Joining them are Incantation, Hate, Vale Of Pnath, and Nightmarer. Watch a tour trailer below.
"Hail! What a lineup," commented Belphegor vocalist/guitarist Helmuth. "This will be one of the most brutal tours throughout North America in 2019. An honour - this horror!“
Tickets can be purchased here. Dates are listed below.
May
21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
24 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre
25 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
26 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
28 - Cleveland, OH - The Phantasy Nightclub
29 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
30 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
31 - Quebec City, QC- Imperial Bell
June
1 - Boston, MA - Middle East
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
5 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
6 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage
7 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
8 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720