DARK FUNERAL - Live Video From Oakland Show On Devastation Of The Nation Tour Available

Capital Chaos TV has posted footage of Dark Funeral performing live in Oakland, CA on May 18th at the Oakland Metro Operahouse. This was the second date on the Devastation Of The Nation tour.





Dark Funeral Belphegor is currently on a co-headlining tour alongside Belphegor. Joining them are Incantation, Hate, Vale Of Pnath, and Nightmarer. Watch a tour trailer below.

"Hail! What a lineup," commented Belphegor vocalist/guitarist Helmuth. "This will be one of the most brutal tours throughout North America in 2019. An honour - this horror!“

Tickets can be purchased here. Dates are listed below.

May

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

24 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre

25 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

26 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Cleveland, OH - The Phantasy Nightclub

29 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

30 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

31 - Quebec City, QC- Imperial Bell

June

1 - Boston, MA - Middle East

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

5 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

7 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

8 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720