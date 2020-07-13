DARK FUNERAL Release “The End Of Human Race” Quarantine Video

Swedish black metal masters, Dark Funeral, have released the new video below, along with the following message:

"While the pandemic is sweeping across the world we decided to stay active in the background. We are constantly working on the next album but we also decided to check in with a rehearsal video for you. We decided to keep it live & raw. The choice of song is quite suitable too don't you think? This video was recorded on the 25th of May, sound mixed by Norwin Palme and video edited by Heljarmadr."

The studio version of this song can be found on the album, Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus, here through Century Media.

The band continues: The absolutely best way to support us during these odd times is to do yourself and us a favour and get hold of our albums and merch. If we would do this again, what song would you like to hear?"