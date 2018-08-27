DARK FUNERAL To Tour Sweden With NAGLFAR

Swedish black metal masters Dark Funeral will tour Sweden in November. The band have issued the following update:

"Many have asked about who we will share the stage with during our Swedish tour dates and we can finally unveil that we will join forces with the mighty Naglfar! They will join us for all dates except Eskilstuna.

"Dark Funeral and Naglfar have shared stage many times throughout the years. We've toured Europe and US together, and this summer we also invaded Japan together. Now it's finally time to team up and bring Sweden into the shadows properly! Prepare for a complete fucking massacre, and make sure to get your tickets before they’re sold-out!"

Dates:

November

2 - Nordfest @ Club Deströyer - Sundsvall, Sweden

3 - Halloween Meltdown @ Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden

8 - Mejeriet - Lund, Sweden

9 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden

10 - Kraken - Stockholm, Sweden