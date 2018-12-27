DARK HELM Releases Hymnus De Antitheist Album; Full Audio Stream Available

Indian progressive death metal outfit, Dark Helm, have released their new album, Hymnus De Antitheist, via Bandcamp for digital purchase. Physical copies will be available in January. The album is available for streaming below, or at the Bandcamp page.

Guitarist Mohanish" "I hate the fact that humans, an example of peak intelligence and (debatably) peak evolution have been such a let down. Our ability to question (humans being the only species capable of doing that afaik) could have led us to something so beautiful. Instead we chose this cesspool. These are the thoughts reflected in the music and lyrics of the album."

Packed with a staggering eleven tracks; this album puts a solid mark in the scene with their unique blend of death metal with progressive elements, complimented by the use of ancient/traditional instruments. With this album, the band has put forth a release with a matured sound and writing progression that bands can only earn out of experience. Having been active in the Indian metal scene for a decade; the band knows what they are up to.

Tracklisting:

"At Dawn"

"Cilice"

"Eulogy"

"Embers"

"Akasha"

"Loss Laments"

"Obey"

"Asleep At The Wheel"

"Fallacy