DARK HORIZON Release Lyric Video For "Future World" Single Featuring NOCTURNAL RITES' Jonny Lindqvist
November 21, 2017, an hour ago
Italian symphonic power metal veterans, Dark Horizon, have released a lyric video for the song "Future World", the first single taken from the band’s new album, Aenigma. Jonny Lindqvist, vocalist of Swedish melodic metallers Nocturnal Rites, is a very special guest on the track.
Watch the video, realized by Jahnvision, below:
Aenigma is produced by Daniele Mandelli (Forgotten Tomb, Tragodia, Adramelch) and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Kamelot, Epica, Amaranthe) and will be available next month via Underground Symphony Records / Tanzan Music in digital download, digipak and 150 copies of a limited edition boxset with a DH symbol pendant.
More details to follow.