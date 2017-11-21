DARK HORIZON Release Lyric Video For "Future World" Single Featuring NOCTURNAL RITES' Jonny Lindqvist

Italian symphonic power metal veterans, Dark Horizon, have released a lyric video for the song "Future World", the first single taken from the band’s new album, Aenigma. Jonny Lindqvist, vocalist of Swedish melodic metallers Nocturnal Rites, is a very special guest on the track.

Watch the video, realized by Jahnvision, below:

Aenigma is produced by Daniele Mandelli (Forgotten Tomb, Tragodia, Adramelch) and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Kamelot, Epica, Amaranthe) and will be available next month via Underground Symphony Records / Tanzan Music in digital download, digipak and 150 copies of a limited edition boxset with a DH symbol pendant.

More details to follow.