DARK HORIZON Streaming New Single "Ace Of Hearts" Featuring MOB RULES Singer KLAUS DIRKS

Italian symphonic power metal veterans, Dark Horizon, are streaming the new song "Ace Of Hearts" featuring Mob Rules singer Klaus Dirks, the second single taken from their fifth album, Aenigma. Listen below.

After the success of the Metalhead EP, the band has composed 10 new tracks of melodic power with symphonic arrangements and prog influences. This full length also features a special guest appearance from Nocturnal Rites singer Jonny Lindqvist on the track “Future World”.

The album is produced by Daniele Mandelli (Forgotten Tomb, Tragodia, Adramelch) and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Kamelot, Epica, Amaranthe) and it will be available next month under Underground Symphony Records / Tanzan Music in digital download, digipak and 150 copies of a limited edition boxset with a DH symbol pendant.

Tracklisting:

"Hell’s Fire Wheels"

"Another Lie"

"Future World"

"It’s Time To Be A King"

"Time Is A Healer"

"Ace Of Hearts"

"Never Again"

"The Avenger"

"Sea Sirens Voices"

"Back To The Real"

"Ace Of Hearts":

"Future World" lyric video: