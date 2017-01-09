DARK HORIZON To Release Digital Edition Of Metalhead EP This Month
January 9, 2017, 16 minutes ago
On January 23rd, Dark Horizon will release a digital version of Metalhead, the limited edition EP pressed in 300 copies in March 2016.
This release, published by Tanzan Music, contains the unreleased track "I Wanna Be A Metalhead”, "Sea Sirens Voices” (Hollywood Edition) taken from the forthcoming new album Aenigma (Underground Symphony) and the covers "Lucifer's Hammer" (Warlord) and "Free" (Heavy Load).
Tracklisting:
“I Wanna Be A Metalhead”
“Lucifer’s Hammer”
“Sea Sirens Voices” (Hollywood Version)
“Free”
Lineup:
Roberto Quassolo - vocals
Daniele Mandelli - guitar
Alessandro Battini - keyboards
Luca Capelli - drums
Paolo Veluti - bass