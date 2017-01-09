DARK HORIZON To Release Digital Edition Of Metalhead EP This Month

On January 23rd, Dark Horizon will release a digital version of Metalhead, the limited edition EP pressed in 300 copies in March 2016.

This release, published by Tanzan Music, contains the unreleased track "I Wanna Be A Metalhead”, "Sea Sirens Voices” (Hollywood Edition) taken from the forthcoming new album Aenigma (Underground Symphony) and the covers "Lucifer's Hammer" (Warlord) and "Free" (Heavy Load).

Tracklisting:

“I Wanna Be A Metalhead”

“Lucifer’s Hammer”

“Sea Sirens Voices” (Hollywood Version)

“Free”

Lineup:

Roberto Quassolo - vocals

Daniele Mandelli - guitar

Alessandro Battini - keyboards

Luca Capelli - drums

Paolo Veluti - bass