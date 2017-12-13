DARK HOUND Streaming “Carnival Of Youth” Single

Nashville metal squad Dark Hound have released the second single from forthcoming album Dawning. "Carnival Of Youth" is now available for ravenous consumption below.

Nashville? Yes. Country music? Not even close. Pure, powerful, and undeniably metallic, Dark Hound have upped the ante with forthcoming album Dawning, which will be released January 19th, 2018.

Tracklisting:

“The Ashes Of Your Worth”

“Guilt Tripper”

“Carnival Of Youth”

“The Answer”

“Crisis Of Hope”

“Thrown To The Wolves”

“Stripped Away”

“Balancing Act”

“The Jagged Edge”

“Thrashgasm”

“Here Lies Truth”

“Carnival Of Youth”:

“The Ashes Of Your Worth”: