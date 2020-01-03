DARK MATTER, EREB ALTOR, ZERO THEOREM The Last Three Acts Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020

Dark Matter, Ereb Altor, and Zero Theorem are the final three acts confirmed for Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal, sailing January 7 to January 11.

Organizers state: "This brings us to 60 bands who will perform 121 concerts on board Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal,, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise. We can’t wait to see all of you on January 7th for Embarkation, it’s going to be a wild ride!"

Bands performing on board include: Aborted, Aeternam, Aether Realm, The Agonist, Archon Angel, At The Gates, Atheist, Axxis, Bloodbound, Brujeria, Candlemass, Carach Angren, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Dark Matter, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Emperor, Epica, Ereb Altor, Exodus, Finntroll, FirstBourne, Flotsam And Jetsam, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Havok, Ihsahn, Incantation, Kampfar, Kissin' Dynamite, Leaves' Eyes, Michael Schenker Fest, Moonsorrow, No Raza, Novembers Doom, Omnium Gatherum, Once Human, Origin, Orphaned Land, Possessed, Ross The Boss, Seven Witches, Soen, Sortilège, Spoil Engine, Stam1na, Striker, Suffocation, The Faceless, Devin Townsend, Toxik, Trollfest, Venom, Vio-lence, Whiplash, Wintersun, Without Waves, and Zero Theorem.

Check out 70000tons.com for more information.

Survivors and first-time sailors will headbang their way on board the 154,000+ ton luxury cruise ship, the Independence of the Seas, from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico and back.