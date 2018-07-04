DARK MILLENNIUM Release "Lovers Die" Music Video

Progressive dark metallers Dark Millennium will release their new album Where Oceans Collide on August 24th via Massacre Records. A music video for the album track "Lovers Die" can be found below. Pre-order the album here.

Dark Millennium continues its unpredictable evolution with Where Oceans Collide. The distinctive guitar work by Hilton Theissen and Michael Burmann as well as the unique voice of Christian Mertens are still dominant and highly recognizable even in a new and experimental setting.

The album, which will include 11 songs, was mixed and mastered by the band's guitarist Hilton Theissen at Wide Noise Studio in Arnsberg, Germany. The artwork was created by Alexander Freund.

Tracklisting:

"Vampire's Empire"

"Lovers Die"

"Moving Light"

"Insubstantial"

"Nights, Eternal"

"Flesh Is Weak"

"The Lie Behind The Trust"

"Diseases Decease"

"Jessica's Grave"

"In Equilibrium"

"Across Oceans Of Souls"

"Lovers Die" video: