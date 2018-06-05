DARK MILLENNIUM – Where Oceans Collide Artwork Revealed; Album Out In August

Progressive dark metallers Dark Millennium will release their new album Where Oceans Collide on August 24th via Massacre Records.

The band has revealed the artwork created by Alexander Freund. The album - which will include 11 songs - was mixed and mastered by the band's guitarist Hilton Theissen at Wide Noise Studio in Arnsberg, Germany.

Dark Millennium continues its unpredictable evolution with the new album Where Oceans Collide. The distinctive guitar work by Hilton Theissen and Michael Burmann as well as the unique voice of Christian Mertens are still dominant and highly recognizable even in a new and experimental setting.