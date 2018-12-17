DARK MIRROR OV TRAGEDY Reveal New Video From Forthcoming Album

Korean symphonic black metal group Dark Mirror Ov Tragedy have released their frist official video, culled from their forthcoming album The Lord Ov Shadows, due worldwide via Sliptrick Records on January 22nd, 2019.

The track is the six-and-a-half minute opus "I Am The Lord Ov Shadows" and shows the band in all their dark, heavy and progressive beauty. Classical gothic music is the outstanding essence of Dark Mirror Ov Tragedy, with anguished vocals and brooding instruments performing chapters and poems which evoke nothingness and wholeness, darkness and daylight, beauty and ugliness.

The Lord Ov Shadows is currently available for pre-order at this location. Check out the cover art and tracklisting:

"Creation Of The Alter Self"

"Possession"

"The Annunciation In Lust"

"Acquainted With The Nocturnal Devastation"

"I Am The Lord Ov Shadows"

