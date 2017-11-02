DARK SARAH Announce DIABULUS IN MUSICA’s Zuberoa Aznárez As First Guest For The Golden Moth Album; Video

Finnish cinematic metal band, Dark Sarah, is preparing their third album, The Golden Moth, which is scheduled to be released next year. The band have announced the first guest for the album, Zuberoa Aznárez from Diabulus In Musica, who will be singing the role of a fierce goddess called Iron Mask. Watch the video below:

Dark Sarah recently opened a crowdfunding campaign pre-sale for the album.

The band also released the music video for "Trespasser” with JP Leppäluoto, the first single from the upcoming album. Watch the clip here.

The third Dark Sarah album, The Golden Moth, is the last part of the first trilogy (The Chronicles). The trilogy tells about Dark Sarah's travel through three worlds: The Middle World (Behind The Black Veil album), The Underworld (The Puzzle album) and The Upper World (The Golden Moth album).

On The Golden Moth album, Dark Sarah has to face the final test and find her way to the gods in the Upper World. After she had solved the puzzle in The Underworld and found the three keys, the Iron birds came there for her and took her to the Upper World, a deserted waste land where the gods rule. But also a trespasser, The Dragon, came with her. In the heat of the desert they meet again and there is something The Dragon wants from her..

JP Leppäluoto (Charon) has joined the official lineup as The Dragon for the upcoming album. Also in the roles of The Gods you will hear featuring artists as Zuberoa Aznarez (Diabulus In Musica) and a yet unnamed guest.

Dark Sarah official lineup:

Heidi Parviainen (as Dark Sarah) - vocals

JP Leppäluoto (as Dragon) - vocals

Erkka Korhonen - guitar

Sami Salonen - guitar

Rude Rothstén - bass

Thomas Tunkkari - drums

Crowdfunding campaign video: