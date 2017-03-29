DARK SARAH – CHARON’s JP Leppäluoto Joins Lineup For Third Album

Dark Sarah is a musical project by Finnish metal band Amberian Dawn’s former vocalist Heidi Parviainen. During the years with Amberian Dawn, she released four studio albums and did several European tours. After parting ways with Amberian Dawn in late 2012, she started to build up her solo career and formed Dark Sarah. JP Leppäluoto (Charon, Nothern Kings, Raskasta Joulua) has joined Dark Sarah's lineup for the third album. Leppäluoto was also featured in Dark Sarah’s previous album, The Puzzle, playing the character The Dragon.

Dark Sarah recently opened an Indiegogo campaign for their new music video which sees the story of Dark Sarah and The Dragon receiving a continuation. Check out details at Indiegogo.