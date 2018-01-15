DARK SARAH - Cover Artwork For Forthcoming Album Unveiled

Finnish cinematic metal band Dark Sarah's new album, The Golden Moth, will be released in May. The cover artwork has been unveiled and can be viewed below.



Dark Sarah has released the final guest list for the album:

White Beard - Marco Hietala (Nigthwish)

Iron Mask - Zuberoa Aznárez (Diabulus In Musica)

Fortune Teller - Netta Skog (Ensiferum)

Dragon - JP Leppäluoto (Charon)

Check out a short audio teaser below:

The band also released the music video for "Trespasser” with JP Leppäluoto, the first single from the upcoming album. Watch the clip below:

The third Dark Sarah album, The Golden Moth, is the last part of the first trilogy (The Chronicles). The trilogy tells about Dark Sarah's travel through three worlds: The Middle World (Behind The Black Veil album), The Underworld (The Puzzle album) and The Upper World (The Golden Moth album).

On The Golden Moth album, Dark Sarah has to face the final test and find her way to the gods in the Upper World. After she had solved the puzzle in The Underworld and found the three keys, the Iron birds came there for her and took her to the Upper World, a deserted waste land where the gods rule. But also a trespasser, The Dragon, came with her. In the heat of the desert they meet again and there is something The Dragon wants from her..