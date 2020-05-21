DARK SARAH Launch Music Video For New Single "All Ears!"

Dark Sarah continue the storyline of Orbs, Mörk and mystical, rabbit-headed people with their second single, “All Ears!”, from their upcoming album, Grim, to be released on July 17 via Napalm Records. Pre-order here.

The marching rhythm of the horror-esque intro rises to an all-encompassing theme that coalesces with Heidi’s blandishing vocals and the frightening story of Grim. The official music video (directed by Markus Nieminen) and the energetic soundscapes draw its listener deeper into Dark Sarah’s magical horror fantasy world, while the story behind “All Ears!” is perfectly visualized: The protagonist Luna casts a compelling spell over the citizens of Grim. As mighty as no one could have imagined, she rises, forming an army marching against their conjoint enemy - Mörk.

Heidi Parviainen states: "'All Ears!' is a call to unite all the people who think there is a certain power behind tales, monsters and magic! Join the coven!

The narrative of 'All Ears!' follows the storyline of the Grim album. A powerful spell on the citizens of Grim empowers the protagonist Luna to fight against the evil monster Mörk who is terrorizing the city. The listener can also get a first glimpse of our new guest Jasse Jatala as Mörk. The whole Grim story will be released as a book at the same time as our album, so that our fans can get even more immersed in the story."

Dark Sarah start an astonishing new fairytale-like storyline with their fourth studio album, Grim. The beguiling new dimension, coalescing between crystal-clear vocals and propulsive hardness, draws you into the tempestuous maelstrom of their horror fantasy theme. Introducing the new protagonist, Luna, the band invites you to their mythical world of orbs, ravens, rabbit-headed people and Mörk, that’ll wrap you up in a surreal dreamscape.

The overwhelming intensity of Dark Sarah’s masterfully told cinematic metal saga sends shivers down your spine and takes possession of heart and soul, while leaving you with pure emotions. Grim flourishes with its full magnitude, unfolding its potential with every very second.

Singer Heidi Parviainen on Grim: “Our new album called Grim is a concept album like its predecessors, but Grim will start a new story line with a modern horror fantasy theme. Musically, Grim introduces a more modern sound and a taste of what's to come in the future - with a “Dark Sarah twist", of course. We're very happy about this album and it has been really fun to make. Also creating the new visual brand and the Grim world has been an adventure already!”

Tracklisting:

“My Name Is Luna”

“The Chosen One”

“Illuminate”

“Melancholia”

“Iceheart”

“La Folie Verte”

“The Wolf And The Maiden” (feat. JP Leppäluoto as Wolf)

“The Hex”

“All Ears!”

“The Devil’s Peak”

“Mörk” (feat. Jasse Jatala as Mörk)

“The Dark Throne”

"Melancholia" video:

Dark Sarah is:

Heidi Parviainen - vocals

Sami-Petri Salonen - guitar

Erkka Korhonen - guitar

Rude Rothstén - bass

Thomas Tunkkari - drums

(Photo - Marko Simonen)