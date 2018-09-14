DARK SARAH Release "Sky Sailing" Music Video

Finnish cinematic metal band Dark Sarah will release their new album, The Golden Moth, on September 21st in Europe and North America via Inner Wound Recordings. A music video for the third single, "Sky Sailing", can be found below.

The Golden Moth is the last part of the first Dark Sarah trilogy (The Chronicles). The trilogy tells about Dark Sarah's travel through three worlds: The Middle World (Behind The Black Veil album), The Underworld (The Puzzle album) and The Upper World (The Golden Moth album).

On The Golden Moth album Dark Sarah has to face the final test and find her way to the gods in the Upper World. After she had solved the puzzle in The Underworld and found the three keys, the Iron birds came there for her and took her to the Upper World, a deserted waste land where the gods rule. But also a trespasser, The Dragon, came with her. In the heat of the desert they meet again and there is something The Dragon wants from her.

JP Leppäluoto (Charon) has joined the official lineup as The Dragon for the upcoming album. Also in the roles of The Gods you will hear featuring artists as Zuberoa Aznarez (Diabulus In Musica) and Marco Hietala (Nightwish).

The Golden Moth tracklisting:

"Desert Rose"

"Trespasser"

"Wheel"

"My Beautiful Enemy"

"I Once Had Wings"

"Pirates"

"Sky Sailing"

"Wish"

"The Gods Speak"

"Promise"

"Golden Moth"

"The Gate Of Time"

"Sky Sailing" video:

"The Gods Speak" lyric video:

"Trespasser" video:

Album preview:

Dark Sarah official lineup:

Heidi Parviainen (as Dark Sarah) - vocals

JP Leppäluoto (as Dragon) - vocals

Erkka Korhonen - guitar

Sami Salonen - guitar

Rude Rothstén - bass

Thomas Tunkkari - drums