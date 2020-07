DARK SARAH Reveals Third Grim Single “Illuminate”

Cinematic metal icons Dark Sarah will release their new epos Grim in about two weeks on July 17, 2020 via Napalm Records. To lift some of the suspense, they have just released a third stunning single, “Illuminate”, along with a perfectly fitting music video, drawing the listener even deeper into their fairytale-like storyline of magical orbs and otherworldly magic. Pre-order here.

Bursting with the tremendous energy of their music, Dark Sarah's cinematic metal hymn, “Illuminate”, quickly expands into a mighty summoning, enfolding its pure power in the spellbinding chorus that will send shivers down the listener's spine.

Heidi Parviainen states: “‘Illuminate’ is the name of the second ’orb’ that the protagonist Luna finds. It is a magical purple orb to summon the powers of wind and the moon. Luna asks the moon to illuminate her and to revive her magic powers to fight against the darkness upon the city of Grim.”

Dark Sarah start an astonishing new fairytale-like storyline with their fourth studio album, Grim. The beguiling new dimension, coalescing between crystal-clear vocals and propulsive hardness, draws you into the tempestuous maelstrom of their horror fantasy theme. Introducing the new protagonist, Luna, the band invites you to their mythical world of orbs, ravens, rabbit-headed people and Mörk, that’ll wrap you up in a surreal dreamscape.

The overwhelming intensity of Dark Sarah’s masterfully told cinematic metal saga sends shivers down your spine and takes possession of heart and soul, while leaving you with pure emotions. Grim flourishes with its full magnitude, unfolding its potential with every very second.

Singer Heidi Parviainen on Grim: “Our new album called Grim is a concept album like its predecessors, but Grim will start a new story line with a modern horror fantasy theme. Musically, Grim introduces a more modern sound and a taste of what's to come in the future - with a “Dark Sarah twist", of course. We're very happy about this album and it has been really fun to make. Also creating the new visual brand and the Grim world has been an adventure already!”

Tracklisting:

“My Name Is Luna”

“The Chosen One”

“Illuminate”

“Melancholia”

“Iceheart”

“La Folie Verte”

“The Wolf And The Maiden” (feat. JP Leppäluoto as Wolf)

“The Hex”

“All Ears!”

“The Devil’s Peak”

“Mörk” (feat. Jasse Jatala as Mörk)

“The Dark Throne”

"Illuminate" video:

"All Ears!":

"Melancholia" video:

Dark Sarah is:

Heidi Parviainen - vocals

Sami-Petri Salonen - guitar

Erkka Korhonen - guitar

Rude Rothstén - bass

Thomas Tunkkari - drums

(Photo - Marko Simonen)