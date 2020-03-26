DARK SARAH Signs With Napalm Records; Grim Album Out In July

Finnish cinematic metal icons, Dark Sarah, have officially signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records. Over the course of eight years and three epically conceptualized albums, the band has proven their standing in the scene. As a classically-educated opera singer and experimental performer, Heidi Parviainen (formerly of Amberian Dawn), created her alter ego with Dark Sarah and fascinates listeners with their talent for unique soundscapes in symbiosis with truly magical worlds.

Known for their incredible storytelling that coalesces perfectly into an unbreakable bond with their music, Dark Sarah are ready to start a new, mesmerizing journey with Napalm Records and their brand new upcoming epos, Grim, hitting stores on July 17.

Heidi Parviainen on the signing: “We are very happy and excited to start a new era in our band's history and to start collaborating with Napalm Records, one of the biggest metal labels in the world! After working as an independent band for many years, we have got a good view on that path - both in good and bad. This is a new opportunity for us, which we´ll welcome with open arms!”

Dark Sarah start an astonishing new fairytale-like storyline with their fourth studio album, Grim. The beguiling new dimension, coalescing between crystal-clear vocals and propulsive hardness, draws you into the tempestuous maelstrom of their horror fantasy theme. Introducing the new protagonist, Luna, the band invites you to their mythical world of orbs, ravens, rabbit-headed people and Mörk, that’ll wrap you up in a surreal dreamscape.

The overwhelming intensity of Dark Sarah’s masterfully told cinematic metal saga sends shivers down your spine and takes possession of heart and soul, while leaving you with pure emotions. Grim flourishes with its full magnitude, unfolding its potential with every very second.

Singer Heidi Parviainen on Grim: “Our new album called Grim is a concept album like its predecessors, but Grim will start a new story line with a modern horror fantasy theme. Musically, Grim introduces a more modern sound and a taste of what's to come in the future - with a “Dark Sarah twist", of course. We´re very happy about this album and it has been really fun to make. Also creating the new visual brand and the Grim world has been an adventure already!”

Dark Sarah is:

Heidi Parviainen - vocals

Sami-Petri Salonen - guitar

Erkka Korhonen - guitar

Rude Rothstén - bass

Thomas Tunkkari - drums