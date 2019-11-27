DARK SKY CHOIR Added To The Blast From The Past Hard Rock & Metal Festival

Dark Sky Choir featuring Brian Allen (Vicious Rumors), Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, I Am Morbid, Metal Church), Percy Trayanov (Madame Mayhem) and Jordan Cannata (Adrenaline Mob) were added to the December 7, 2019 Blast From The Past Hard Rock & Metal Festival in Kuurne, Belgium which’s features headliner Grave Digger, Exciter, Trance, Cage and many others.

Dark Sky Choir is currently on a winter tour with Queensrÿche and Firewind in Europe.

In April 2019, Dark Sky Choir released its single “Static Death” and was the first video/ single release from the band’s new album End Of Days which features vocalist Brian Allen, guitarist Ira Black, bassist Percy Trayanov, drummer Mike Sakowski; produced by John Moyer, mixed by Augustus Cryns, and mastered by Howie Weinberg.